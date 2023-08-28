Broadband connection for over 770 schools by year end

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, says the Government is committed to delivering on its promise to provide broadband connectivity to all Jamaican schools.

Some 464 schools have been connected and another 312 connections are expected to be completed by December 2023.

Addressing delegates attending the 59th annual Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) conference at Royalton Negril Resort and Spa in Westmoreland recently, Williams said different technologies are being used to provide schools with Internet access.

“Those that are close to the Government's fibre optic cables, we're connecting those schools. There are other schools that are being connected using microwave technology, and there are other schools being connected using satellite and other technology. Whatever it takes, we are going to ensure that we connect all our schools all across Jamaica,” Williams said.

Noting that it is an ambitious programme, the minister indicated that two years have passed since the programme began and it will take another two years to see it to completion.

“We do not only want for Internet to be present in the administrative offices. We want for it to be present in classrooms as well, so teachers will have the use of that to help with your lessons,” Williams stated.

She added that schools are at different phases of implementation and urged patience by institutions that have not yet been connected.

“If it's going to take us [a] satellite, we will get the service to you. It is our commitment. This is a major pillar of transformation in education,” she said.

