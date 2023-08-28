C&W graduate programme doubles down on investment in Caribbean talent development

C&W Communications has announce the successful recruitment of seven exceptional young professionals as a part of its competitive graduate programme.

The programme reflects C&W Communications’ unwavering commitment to attracting, nurturing, and developing regional talent to drive its future leadership and growth.

It targets recent university graduates with less than two years of experience and the potential for rapid advancement. Over the course of 24 months, participants engage in a series of challenging projects, immersive learning workshops, and mentoring experiences that equip them for managerial positions.

“We are thrilled to welcome these promising young people to the C&W family,” said Dom Boon, vice-president of people. “The graduate programme plays a pivotal role in our efforts to invest in and shape the next generation of leaders. These graduates represent the future architects of our company and the wider Caribbean region. I am especially pleased that we more than doubled the Caribbean representation this year, going from two graduates in 2022 to seven this year, showcasing our commitment to nurturing regional talent.”

This year’s cohort includes Raven Massiah from Barbados; Odane Blidgen, Chelsey Cunningham and Sherice Preddie from Jamaica; Jalen Monzac from St Kitts; Shania Alexander from Trinidad & Tobago; and Kaneisha Johnson from The Bahamas.

Boon continued, “Each of these individuals brings a unique blend of skills, knowledge, and fresh perspectives to the company. This is a part of our strategy of fostering a strong pipeline of future leaders, poised to steer the region to unprecedented heights.”

The C&W graduates join six other graduates from C&W’s sister companies in Panama and Puerto Rico.