Dental assistant charged with 8-year-old Danielle Rowe’s murder

Thirty-year-old Kayodi Satchell, the dental assistant who was positively identified as the woman who abducted eight-year-old Danielle Rowe on Thursday, June 8, has been charged.

Statchell was charged earlier today with abduction and murder following a question and answer session.

Her court date is being finalised.

