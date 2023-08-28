Mavis Bank gets community Wi-Fi

The scenic, rural community of Mavis Bank in St Andrew East Rural now has a new addition to its roster of interesting features in the form of free and safe community Wi-Fi.

The service was brought to scores of residents by the Universal Service Fund (USF), which has been enabling community Wi-Fi service at dozens of town centres islandwide.

Speaking during the August 21 launch of the facility in Mavis Bank Square, USF's Director of Projects, Jaime Robinson, underscored that the ongoing initiative is part of the organisation's mandate.

“The USF is charged with the responsibility of bringing Jamaica into the new age of being a knowledge-based society,” he said while pointing out that the entity has been implementing a number of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions.

An enthused Member of Parliament Juliet Holness welcomed the newest addition to the community, noting that the initiative represents a new age for Mavis Bank.

“Persons who are over 70 or 80 who live in the Mavis Bank division will tell you that they didn't know that something called a community Wi-Fi access point would ever exist [in the area] in their wildest dreams and imagination,” she said.

“They used to have to go up on the 'buggy' and go down to Papine to do everything… then, they got vehicles. But even with that, they used to have to use our post offices and post office letters used to take forever. So, we are in a different space and we have to thank USF for that,” the MP expressed.

Holness highlighted the increasing number of opportunities that will redound to residents from the Wi-Fi connectivity, such as the connection of farmers with buyers for their goods, the learning potential for students and the exploits to be gained from the lucrative Airbnb market.

For his part, officer in charge of the Mavis Bank Police Station, Sergeant Devon McFarlane, noted that the launch of the Wi-Fi service is a “worthy cause” which will be to the benefit of the community.

“We are now in a technological era, and this will bring great relief to residents of Mavis Bank who will have at their fingertips free Wi-Fi service, which will improve their lives,” he said

Sergeant McFarlane urged the residents to use the service for educational purposes and other meaningful engagements.

He also encouraged them to take care of the facility and any of the equipment that comes with it.

