MSBM to recognise top business leaders at 10th anniversary awards

Top business leaders in Jamaica will be celebrated for their “relentless contributions to nation building” when the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) hosts the MSBM 10th Anniversary Gala and Awards ceremony on September 14 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

The black-tie event will be held under the theme ‘A Decade of Excellence and Innovation’.

The gala, which will culminate the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the merger of the former Mona School of Business (MSB) and the Department of Management Studies (DOMS) to form the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) will see the presentation of the MSBM 10th Anniversary Outstanding Business Leader Award to Courtney Campbell, president and CEO, VM Group; Christopher, Zacca, president and CEO, the Sagicor Group; Don Wehby, CEO GraceKennedy Group and Jeffrey Hall, CEO, Jamaica Producers Group.

The awardees were selected by a panel of judges based on criteria that ranged from their company’s financial success, corporate social responsibility, civic engagement and youth empowerment.

Receiving awards in another key category - the MSBM 10th Anniversary Emerging Leader Awards - will be Xesus Johnson, CEO, Supreme Ventures Ltd; Berisford Grey, co-founder, president and CEO of Sygnus Group; and Kimala Bennett, managing director, The Lab. A special award - Outstanding Public Sector CEO - will be presented to Everton Anderson, CEO of the National Health Fund.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During the gala, the MSBM will also honour key business partners “for their unwavering support over the past years”. Among them are George Willie, international auditor and philanthropist; the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation; the USAID and the Vincent Hosang Family Foundation.

The MSBM’s cadre of past executive directors and heads of departments will be recognised for their “outstanding leadership and dedicated service”. Among them will be Professors Randolph Williams, Gordon Shirley, Alvin Wint, Neville Ying, Evan Duggan, Paul Simmonds, Densil Williams; Doctors Anne Crick, Noel Cowell, Cezley Sampson and current Executive Director Dr David McBean. Posthumous awards have also been named in recognition of the Late Dr Marshall Hall, Dr George Wadinambiaratchi and Locksley Lindo.

In recognising the national recognition and significant accomplishments in business and community service of its alumni, MSBM will present Distinguished Alumnus awards to Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman, chief of defence staff, Jamaica Defence Force; Audrey Tugwell Henry, CEO, Scotia Group and Earl Jarrett, CEO of JN Group.

Noting that the MSBM is wrapping up a year of celebrations, McBean said that “while the MSBM is celebrating 10 years of the merger between MSB and DOMS, it inherited and was built on the rich traditions, strength and impact of both parents”.

As the premier business school in the Caribbean, the institution said it was celebrating this milestone by acknowledging and awarding business excellence, “cementing the valuable relationships between our school and industry, our distinguished alumni and the significant contributions of the leadership of the School over the years”.

MSBM added, “This 10th anniversary gala and awards is therefore also a celebration of outstanding leaders who have been transformational and visionary and are contributing to the growth and development of Jamaica, the Caribbean and globally.

“Our vision and ethos has been one of excellence, innovation, and knowledge creation, in building a globally competitive faculty with best-in-class programmes and cutting-edge research, supported by a world-class team of faculty and staff members. We look forward to another decade of excellence as we continue to support the business community through executive education, management consulting and Business Research.”