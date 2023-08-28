Police identify Gordon Pen double murder victims

The police have identified the two men who were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at their home in Gordon Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday.

They are Devon McKenzie, otherwise called 'Chucky', 32, and 23-year-old Rio Robinson, both of Bells Avenue in the community.

The double murder is being investigated by cops attached to the Major Investigations Division.

No motive has been established for the killings.

It is reported that about 3:30 a.m., residents heard explosions and called the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A search was conducted and the bodies of two men were found on separate beds inside a board dwelling.

The men had gunshot wounds all over.

Investigators reportedly recovered more than a dozen spent casings at the scene.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.