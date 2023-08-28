Townhead, Mt Grace Primary past students get scholarships

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Burnt Savanna Foundation, whose principals are Jamaicans but are now living in New York, United States, has ensured that several students who display excellent academic abilities will be able to attend their respective high schools with less financial burden for the upcoming school term that commences on September 4.

Saundrae Palmer, president of the foundation, said 10 students from the communities of Burnt Savanna and Townhead in Westmoreland are in a better position to start their secondary education this school term after they were provided with scholarships and tablet computers valued at approximately $300,000.

The students are among the graduates of Mt Grace Primary and Townhead Primary and Infant School who are residents of the area.

“The guidance counselors selected these students from each of these schools. Three came from Mt Grace Primary and two from Townhead Primary School, and each of these five students was presented with $30,000 to cover books and other school-related expenses,” Palmer said.

“As for the tablets, the foundation, with the help of the school administrators, identified five students who were in need of a technological device and provided five such students with tablet computers,” he noted.

Fundraising initiatives

Burnt Savanna Foundation, also known as the link up group, which had its genesis in 2021, according to Palmer, generates its funding from personal donations and through fundraising initiatives such as its annual third-Saturdays of July homecoming fund day.

Its educational contribution started with rehabilitating the Solar Basic School last year. There, they repaired the roof and changed the windows. “And from there, we have decided that we will expand our reach to connect with those in need,” the foundation president noted.

Michelle Coote-Dixon, guidance counsellor at Townhead Primary and Infant School, who shared in the scholarship presentation, commends the group for giving back to their community and for helping to pay it forward for these young children’s educational journey.

“We are grateful for the contributions made by the Burnt Savannah Link Up group to our students. These gifts [scholarships] will be of great assistance in helping students overcome some of the challenges they will encounter during this academic year,” Coote-Dixon said.

