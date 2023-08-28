Work progresses on Jackson Town to Ulster Spring Road in Trelawny

Rehabilitation work on the Jackson Town to Ulster Spring roadway in Trelawny is progressing.

This was noted by community relations officer at the National Works Agency (NWA), Western Office, Janel Ricketts, who informed JIS News that the project is 40 per cent complete.

The project is being undertaken at a cost of $166 million, under the NWA's Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme. It targets approximately 5.5 kilometres of roadway.

Work on the stretch of road commenced in May of this year and is slated to be completed in early December.

“The scope of work is the reshaping and asphalting of the roadway, construction of a retaining wall [at] the Ulster Spring Primary School, drain cleaning and bushing, as well as the improvement of the drainage features along the roadway. These include kerb and channel and U drains, culverts, and V and earth drains,” Ricketts informed.

“We have covered significant ground in terms of the reshaping and asphalting of the roadway. We have also primed other sections in preparation for the application of the asphalt,” she added.

Ricketts further noted that areas that could have potentially caused a dust nuisance along the roadway were swiftly dealt with by the agency.

“What we have done is to fast-track the patching. The only areas that are now without asphalting would be where we have our drainage features to be installed, for example, in terms of our V drains and other works related to drainage,” she said.

“So, we have covered significant ground in terms of the asphalting of the roadway. We have a small portion remaining and we are also now focused on the drainage improvement,” Ricketts added.

She noted that the installation of culverts and other works are far advanced, and the agency is on track to meet the December completion deadline.

- JIS News

