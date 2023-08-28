Youngsters benefit from SVF robotics camp

The Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) concluded its annual Junior Creators Robotics Camp, which provided a platform for youngsters to explore robotics, coding, and Lego engineering. The camp was organised in collaboration with Halls of Learning.

At the award ceremony following categories and their respective awardees were recognised:

In the category of Best Camper Girl, Cadame Brown was the winner; Kalilah Matthews was runner-up. Best Camper Boy was Nathanael Pengelley, with Xolaani Thomas being the runner-up.

Thiago Thompson emerged as the Best Attitude Boy, and Xolani Campbell secured the runner-up position. Among the girls Kalilah Matthews received the Best Attitude Girl award, while Zuri Patterson was the runner-up.

The Best Pair winner were Xolaani and Thiago with Nathanael and Josiah emerging as runners-up.

The ceremony also highlighted the achievements of the Super Achievers, comprising Thiago Thompson, Xolani Thomas, Kalilah Matthews, and Nathanael Pengelley. These young talents showcased exceptional dedication and performance throughout the camp.

Each awardee received a presentation certificate, a school bag with supplies. They were also given a one-month subscription to Halls of Learning. Additionally, the awardees were given a $50,000 grant.

Gary Peart, executive chairman of Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), said, “The success of the Junior Creators Robotics Camp showcases the incredible potential of our youth when provided with the right opportunities. SVL remains committed to supporting initiatives that empower our next generation to excel,” he expressed.

Ambitious undertaking

Marvin Hall, founder of Halls of Learning said: significance: “The Junior Creators Robotics Camp is an ambitious undertaking, five days, five teams, five different activities. Countless hours of preparation, teaching, patience, love, care, and passion go into shaping these young minds and nurturing not just their technical skills but their social and emotional growth as well. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the House of Learning team.”

Hall continued, “As we look beyond these courses, we reflect on the lasting impact that will ripple through these students’ lives. The Supreme Ventures Foundation’s commitment to this programme has had a resounding impact, and we want to emphasise that at the Junior Creators Camp, we’re not just providing education; we’re identifying and nurturing talented students in STEM. The Junior Creators Robotics Camp is a beacon for their future achievements.”

Heather Goldson, director of the Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF), and chief marketing officer of Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of the camp’s participants, remarking, “The Junior Creators Robotics Camp has ignited not only a fascination with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, but has also nurtured qualities that will undoubtedly shape their future journeys.”