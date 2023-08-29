CIBC pledges support for CARIF

CIBC FirstCaribbean will once again be playing an integral role when the annual Caribbean Infrastructure Forum, CARIF 2023 takes place in Miami next month.

The regional bank will be a co-title sponsor, along with KMPG for CARIF 2023, and will be well represented during a number of sessions when the two-day event takes place September 18-19, 2023, at the Ritz- Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami.

The conference, now in its seventh year, brings together key public and private sector players and industry leaders focused on the development and expansion of Caribbean infrastructure as an enabler for sustainable economic growth.

The conference is being organised by New Energy Events and will examine such areas as the impact of climate change on Caribbean tourism; building resilient healthcare facilities; meeting the evolving needs of cruise tourism and shipping in the region; and how the Bridgetown Initiative could help mobilise infrastructural development in the Caribbean.

CARIF Awards

An innovation at this year’s event will be the inaugural presentation of the CARIF Industry Awards that will recognise excellence and innovation in the delivery of Caribbean infrastructure policy, projects, and financings.

Adam Carter, managing director, investment banking, stated: “We are proud to be an integral part in CARIF 2023 as this is aligned to our strategic focus in the region. Over the last five years, our corporate and investment banking teams have supported our sovereign and private sector clients by arranging and participating in more than $5 billion in transactions for infrastructure in various sectors in the Caribbean.”

Gillian Charles-Gollop, executive director, corporate banking and sustainable finance lead, said: “We are looking forward to engaging our regional clients again this year and our team has coordinated with New Energy to deliver an exciting agenda.”

The post -onference workshop is not to be missed and is being led by an experienced team from both CIBC and KPMG focusing on building greater regional awareness of the innovative sustainable finance mechanisms and partnerships that are available and how they can be leveraged to support sustainable infrastructure development in the region.”