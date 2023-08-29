Fake Portmore taxi operator accused of abduction, rape gets $300,000 bail

A 42-year-old Portmore, St Catherine man who is accused of posing as a taxi operator and abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl was today granted $300,000 bail in the parish court.

Dwayne Campbell, a disc jockey and social media influencer of Naggo Head, who is charged with abduction and rape, was ordered by parish judge Annette Austin to surrender his travel documents and to report to the Trench Town police twice weekly.

Campbell, who was represented by attorneys Christopher Townsend and Chadwick Berry, was ordered to return to court on October 31.

Allegations are that on the day in question in July, Campbell was operating as a taxi operator when abducted the 14-year-old complainant and sexually assaulted her.

The teen reportedly disclosed the alleged ordeal when she was confronted by a family member.

A report was made to the Portmore police and an investigation was launched, which resulted in Campbell being arrested and subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

