Growth & Jobs | NMIA development pivotal to Gov’t’s strategic plan – Vaz

The Norman Manley International Airport’s (NMIA) development is pivotal to the Government’s broader strategic plan to reposition Kingston as a regional business centre and Jamaica as a logistics hub.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Daryl Vaz said crucial improvements to the facility by PACKAL, projected between the last and current fiscal years, are critical to protecting the NMIA’s reputation as one of Jamaica’s most valuable assets.

“The NMIA is, therefore, not just a place for departures and arrivals. It is a symbol of progress, a hub of opportunities, and has tremendous potential for growth,” he maintained.

The minister was addressing the PAC Kingston Airport Limited (PACKAL) NMIA Airport Forum on Friday, August 25, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Vaz emphasised that the NMIA’s future rests in the facility’s untapped potential, and urged that more development be done to enhance the airport’s capabilities.

“The Government’s vision for the airport’s development is rooted in the need of the present and promise of the future. We look forward for the upgrades to be undertaken in a timely manner by PACKAL to serve the immediate needs of the travellers, stakeholders, and long term [survival] of the industry,” he outlined.

Vaz said close collaboration among regulatory bodies, airlines, airport operators, and technology providers is necessary to maintain a higher standard of safety, security, and superior customer service.

The NMIA is the second-largest airport in Jamaica. It provides an essential service as Kingston’s gateway to the world.

On October 10, 2018, the Airports Authority of Jamaica and PAC Kingston Airport Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, entered into a 25-year concession greement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport.

On October 10, 2019, PACKAL officially began operating and maintaining the facility.

Statistics from the NMIA Ltd website indicate that the airport caters to over 1.7 million passengers and handles over 70 per cent (17 million kilogrammes) of the island’s airfreight.