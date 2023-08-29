“I’m very excited about my country.”

LONDON:

Jamaica’s newly appointed ambassador/special investment envoy for culture and arts, in the United Kingdom, has spoken of her pride at being tapped for her new role.

Theresa Roberts, 66, businesswoman and philanthropist, received her new appointment in May this year from Prime Minister Andrew Holness as one of four special ambassadors. The others are Adam Stewart – ambassador/special investment envoy for tourism; Lloyd Carney – ambassador/special investment envoy for technology; and Dushyant Savadia – ambassador/special investment envoy for technology.

Speaking exclusively to The Weekly Gleaner about her new appointment, Roberts said: “I feel very privileged. I always strive to contribute to Jamaica’s well-being, and it’s nice to be recognised by the Government, who have expressed confidence in my abilities through my appointment.

“The history and culture of Jamaica is extremely rich, but all too often, only dance and music are promoted.The island has numerous renowned artists, such as painter Barrington Watson and his sons, the sculptors Basil and Raymond Watson, but this is rarely recognised.

“I’m passionate about my country’s art and cultural heritage, and I’m planning several art exhibitions, to promote Jamaican artists.”

Roberts, owner of the Jamaica Patty Company, which has two restaurants in central London, is also passionate about developing valuable trade links between the UK and Jamaica.

According to the Office of National Statistics in the UK, the total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Jamaica was £478 million between March 2022 and March 2023. The trade value was an increase of 48.9 per cent or £157 million in the same period between 2021 and 2022.

During Holness’ visit to London, Roberts organised a schedule of meetings and receptions with UK politicians, members of the diaspora, and potential investors.

Addressing her role as an ambassador, Roberts said: “My plans are to introduce potential trade deals to the Jamaican Government, who will then oversee negotiations and developments.

“I’m proud that Jamaica has a prime minister like Andrew Holness, and I’m proud the island is moving in the right direction, with a growing emphasis on trade and investment.

“I’m very excited about my country.”

Dr Kevin Brown, UK North Representative on the Global Diaspora Council, said of Roberts’ new role: “Her appointment as an ambassador/special investment envoy for culture and arts by the Jamaican Government is a true testament to her unwavering commitment to promoting Jamaican heritage globally.

“With her vast UK network and entrepreneurial expertise, she is set to bridge the gap and foster remarkable opportunities for Jamaican artists. This appointment reinforces the significant impact of the diaspora in promoting Jamaican culture and strengthening the ties between Jamaica and its global community in culture and the arts.”

Confidence

Expressing confidence in his new appointees, Holness said then: “Jamaica is fortunate to have such highly capable individuals who are internationally renowned in their fields and possess a deep understanding of the investment landscape, both locally and internationally. Their collective expertise and networks will be invaluable in catalysing innovation, driving investment, and stimulating our economy.”

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) added:”These individuals (the ambassadors) have extensive experience and expertise in various sectors and will bring a wealth of knowledge and a network of international contacts to their new roles. Their primary objective is to identify potential investment opportunities and attract investment by promoting Jamaica as an attractive destination for both local and international investors.”

Last year, Roberts exhibited the first array of Jamaican art in the Northwest of England. Jamaica Making: The Theresa Roberts Art Collection, featured a mix of 30 established names and emerging talents in painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media at the University of Liverpool’s Victoria Museum and Gallery.

The exhibition was promoted as the most impressive array of Jamaican artists since the island’s Independence in 1962.

Roberts left Jamaica at the age of eight years old and started her art collection to stay connected to her country of birth while in London. The businesswoman began collecting works by the ‘greats’ of the Jamaican art world and later focused on aspiring artists.

During the prime minister’s visit to the UK, the island’s intention to become a republic was stressed. Following a recent poll in Jamaica, 49 per cent of Jamaicans supported becoming a republic, with 40 per cent in favour of remaining a monarchy and 11 per cent undecided.

Holness said: “The truth is recent polls have shown there is a tendency towards Jamaica becoming a republic.”