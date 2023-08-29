Man on bail charged over gun seizure during Trelawny traffic stop
A St Mary man who is out on bail for breaching the Firearms Act was on Monday charged after allegedly being held with a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Trelawny.
Charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition is 24-year-old construction worker Neil Walters, of Charles Town.
The Falmouth police report that about 9:40 p.m., a team of cops was conducting a vehicular checkpoint operation along the Salt Marsh main road when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Isis motor car to stop and he complied.
The police say the vehicle and its occupant were searched and a Colt Commander .45mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing three .45mm cartridges was found in the possession of the occupant.
Following an investigation, it was revealed that Walters is on bail for a similar breach of the Firearms Act.
He was arrested and subsequently charged.
