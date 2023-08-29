Man on bail charged over gun seizure during Trelawny traffic stop

A St Mary man who is out on bail for breaching the Firearms Act was on Monday charged after allegedly being held with a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Trelawny.

Charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition is 24-year-old construction worker Neil Walters, of Charles Town.

The Falmouth police report that about 9:40 p.m., a team of cops was conducting a vehicular checkpoint operation along the Salt Marsh main road when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Isis motor car to stop and he complied.

The police say the vehicle and its occupant were searched and a Colt Commander .45mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing three .45mm cartridges was found in the possession of the occupant.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that Walters is on bail for a similar breach of the Firearms Act.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.