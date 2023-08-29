Police probe fatal shooting of a man in Guy's Hill

Detectives assigned to the St Catherine North Police Division are at a scene in Guy's Hill in the parish where an unidentified man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

About 2 a.m., residents of the farming community of Ragsville reportedly heard explosions at a premises.

The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, the body of a man said to be in his 30s was observed inside a house.

It had what appeared to be gunshot wounds to its upper torso.

No motive has been established for the killing.

- Rasbert Turner

