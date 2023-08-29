Scotiabank denies staff being investigated in Beryllium attack

Scotiabank is dismissing reports its staff are being questioned in connection with the attack on a Beryllium team in Mandeville, Manchester, on Friday.

"We have not been advised by the Police of any such action involving our staff and we have no reports of any of our staff being questioned in connection with the attack," it said in a media release on Tuesday.

It said this position was also stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey.

Scotiabank is requesting a retraction and apology from media entities which carried the reports.

In the meantime, Scotiabank says as it seeks to manage the impact of the incident, its Mandeville branch was closed to the public on Monday to provide support to the team and will reopen at noon today.

"This is an ongoing investigation that is being handled by the Police. As is our standard in supporting law and order in all communities in which we do business, Scotiabank will continue to work with the police to do all we can to assist in this investigation," Scotiabank said.

