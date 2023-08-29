SIA named Caribbean’s Leading Airport for 15th year in row at World Travel Awards

Sangster International Airport (SIA), operated by MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ), has again been name the Caribbean’s Leading Airport at the World Travel Awards (WTA) hosted at Sandals Grande St Lucian, St Lucia, last Saturday.

SIA emerged as the winner from a pool of 13 Caribbean competitors nominated for the prestigious award. The accolade was first bestowed on SIA in 2005, again in 2009 and each year to date.

“We are honoured to be named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport for the 15th consecutive year. This award is a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of our entire airport team, and spans all agencies and team members who work diligently to ensure consistently high standards and service excellence. We remain steadfast in our efforts to transform Sangster International Airport to ensure a passenger-centric, sustainable, efficient and safe airport operation,” said Shane Munroe, chief executive officer of MBJ Airports Limited.

While enjoying the win for Sangster International, MBJ is also celebrating its 20th anniversary operating the airport. Over those 20 years, MBJ has made considerable investment in the development and transformation of the airport to improve the overall infrastructure and passenger experience.

The WTA was attended by travel industry leaders from across the Caribbean and The Americas, in acknowledgement of organisations spearheading the growth of the region’s travel and tourism sector.

Graham Cooke, founder of the WTA, said: “World Travel Awards has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 30 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism.”