Some motor vehicle examination depots closed

Several motor vehicle examination depots have been closed today to facilitate a staff engagement session by the Island Traffic Authority (ITA).

The locations were closed at noon.

They are the ITA Head office (Maxfield Avenue), St Thomas Examination Depot, Harbour View Examination Depot, Swallowfield Examination Depot, Spanish Town Examination Depot and Spanish Town Road Examination Depot.

The ITA says regular business operations will resume on Friday, September 1, at 8:30 a.m.

Customers are encouraged to visit the next available Depot for emergencies.

