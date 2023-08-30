18,263 teachers receive vouchers to purchase laptops

The Ministry of Education and Youth is reporting that 83 per cent or 18,263 teachers have received vouchers to purchase laptops.

In her address to delegates attending the 59th annual Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) conference at Royalton Negril Resort and Spa in Westmoreland, on Wednesday, August 23, portfolio minister, Fayval Williams, said that, so far, 16,530 vouchers have been redeemed.

The e-vouchers enable teachers to visit an approved vendor location to purchase a laptop that meets minimum specifications.

“If you’re having any issues doing that, please let us know. Of the vouchers that we have distributed, there are a couple of thousand teachers who still have not gone to purchase that laptop. We want you to have access to the laptops, so please let us know if you’re experiencing any issues,” she appealed.

Regarding the upgrade of information and communications technology (ICT) labs in high schools, Minister Williams advised that 10,000 laptops have been issued to 173 high schools.

The $4-million initiative was undertaken by e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited (e-LJAM).

“When we can do things on a large scale in a very short period of time, that is what I like to see. All our labs in our secondary schools have been upgraded,” the minister said.

She noted that the laptops will be useful in preparing students to complete electronic testing (e-testing) examinations administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) in the near future.

She urged principals to ensure that labs are secured and that proper security features are enabled on all laptops.