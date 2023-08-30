70 students in St Ann North Western awarded education grants

Approximately 70 students in St Ann North Western were awarded education grants and book vouchers during the constituency’s third annual awards ceremony, at the St Mark Anglican Church in Brown’s Town on Sunday, August 27.

The top-performing students in this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP), representing schools across the constituency, were awarded, and tertiary students received grants.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Pearnel Charles Jr, who was guest speaker, encouraged the students to understand their responsibilities.

“You are the ones who others will look on for direction. You are the ones who will be receiving awards, and then people will say if ‘you can do [it], then maybe I can do it’,” he said.

For those entering high school, the minister reminded them that they will garner attention for various reasons, and they are expected to “not be normal or mediocre”.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“You are encouraged to ensure that how you engage and how you interact will leave a lasting impression that is positive. Some 20 years from now, you will be saying ‘you remember when?”; and sometimes people remember the negative more than the positive; that’s just the reality,” he pointed out.

Minister Charles commended Member of Parliament for St Ann North Western, Krystal Lee, for assisting the students, while underscoring the need to “nurture the leaders of the future”.

Lee in turn charged the awardees to ensure that when they complete their education and are in their various professions, they return to give back to their communities.

She also encouraged them to put God first in everything they do as they continue in their quest to find their purpose.

The top girls and boys from eight primary schools who excelled in their PEP exams were each awarded a trophy and book voucher valued at $15,000.

The top-performing schools that were recognised included Brown’s Town Primary and Infant, Waltham Abbey Primary, Discovery Bay Primary, and Servite Primary.

More than 100 PEP students have been recognised since the inception of the awards ceremony.

Students enrolled at several tertiary institutions, including Northern Caribbean University, The University of the West Indies, Sigma College of Nursing and Applied Sciences, and Church Teachers’ College, were each awarded grants valued between $30,000 and $50,000.