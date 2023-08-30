Fake cabbie accused of attempted rape, abduction arrested in St James

The St James police on Wednesday arrested a man who was allegedly posing as a taxi operator and rescued a female passenger.

He is being accused of abduction and attempted rape.

Information from the police is that sometime after 2 p.m., the man picked up the woman in the vicinity of Melvin Hall Road, which is located off Corinaldi Avenue in Montego Bay while pretending to be a taxi operator.

It is understood that she was dropped off in the area by co-workers prior to the alleged incident.

The man allegedly attempted to force himself on the woman, who screamed for help.

The alarm raised by the woman alerted a police team that was on patrol in the area.

The cops intervened and the man was taken into custody and assistance was rendered to the woman, who is to file a formal police report.

It is understood from the police that the man is out on bail in connection with a similar case.

- Ashley Anguin

