INDECOM probing police killing of alleged gunman at Port Kaiser

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the shooting death of an unidentified man by an off-duty policeman at Port Kaiser in Manchester on Tuesday.

INDECOM says the police have reported that the concerned officer and a woman were at the beach when the policeman was approached by a man with a gun, who demanded his bag.

It is alleged that the man fired in the direction of the policeman who subsequently discharged his firearm at the man.

INDECOM says a Chrome firearm without serial numbers was reported as recovered from the incident scene.

It says the concerned officer provided an initial account to INDECOM Investigators and was subsequently issued with a notice to provide a statement and attend the office of the Commission to be interviewed.

Persons with information that can help with the investigation are being asked to contact the Commission's office by sending information, photos and videos to INDECOM's official WhatsApp at (876)553-5555.

