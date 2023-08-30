Man arrested after gun seized in St Andrew traffic stop

A firearm and ammunition were seized during an operation by the security forces in Lacy district, Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew on Wednesday.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern police are that about 6:30 a.m., a joint police-military team signalled the driver of a white Honda Stream motor car to stop.

The driver complied and a search was conducted.

During the search, a nine-millimetre pistol with a magazine containing 12 rounds was found in a hidden compartment, according to the police.

A man was arrested in relation to the seizure.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

