Two men charged for deadly Gregory Park firebombing

Several charges including murder have been laid against two men in relation to the fiery August 12 attack on Walkers Avenue in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine.

They are Nigel McClarty, 24, a mechanic of Christian Pen, St Catherine, and Odane Fowler, otherwise called 'Pop Chow', 21, of Portmore Villa, also St Catherine.

The men are charged with:

* Two counts of murder

*10 counts of arson

* Possession of a prohibited weapon

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition

* Being part of a criminal organisation

The revelation was made today by DCP Fitz Bailey, head of the crime portfolio, during a press briefing.

The attack left one man dead, a woman hospitalised and more than 40 homeless.

The woman later died.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.