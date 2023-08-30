Updated | Man accused of attempted rape, abduction arrested in St James

The St James police on Wednesday arrested a man who was allegedly posing as a taxi operator and rescued a woman.

He is being accused of abduction and attempted rape.

Information from the police is that some time after 2 p.m., while leaving work to head to downtown Montego Bay, the woman, who was standing in the vicinity of Humber Avenue, went into a motor vehicle with the man who was believed to be a taxi operator.

The man reportedly diverted from the normal route telling the woman that he had someone else to pickup around the corner.

While driving, the man turned onto Cornaldi Avenue and then to Melvin Hall Avenue where he allegedly pulled a knife on the woman, locked the car doors, and reportedly demanded sex.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is reported that the woman, with quick thinking on her part, told the man that she needed to urinate and that she would need to do so before she would comply with his demands.

He reportedly opened the door for her to exit the car to go to pee.

She instead ran while screaming for help.

She came upon cops who were in the area.

The cops went to the car, which was nearby, made inquiries of the driver, and took him into custody.

Assistance was rendered to the woman.

- Ashley Anguin

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.