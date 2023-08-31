Adire to Jadire, a festival of batik fabric

Adire to Jadire was a fashion feast, literally a festival of batik fabric.

The launch of Adire to Jadire, Alao Omotayo Luqman’s solo exhibition of his Jadire (Jamaican tie-and-dye) batik fabrics, turned out to be a fashion show. Rightfully so. Some patrons, specially invited guests and some of Luqman’s former students, turned up clad in stylish and eye-catching attire made of the featured fabric.

Even the accessories made a statement. It was a night when art collided, mingled and mixed with fashion and style. Cloths, on show and for sale, were draped all over the space at The University of the West Indies’ regional headquarters along Mona Road in St Andrew on the evening of Monday, August 28. The show continues until September 16.