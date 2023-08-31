Corporate Hands | Alternative Energy Plus partners with high-schoolers to help 80 students

A group of students from various high schools in Kingston and St Andrew joined forces to provide 80 students with care packages for back-to-school. This initiative was the brainchild of Morisa Hutchinson, a fifth-former of Immaculate Conception High School. They partnered with Alternative Energy Plus and The Children of Albion Foundation at their health fair & back to school Treat at The Grants Pen Primary & Infant School in Albion, St Thomas. From left: Shakir Hutchinson, Cayla Simms, Tamara Hutchinson, director of Alternative Energy Plus, Morisa Hutchinson, Samantha Bishop and Kyla Nightingale. Missing is Christoph Simms.