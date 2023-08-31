Corporate Hands | Bauxite part sponsor for SDC National Cricket Finals in Discovery Bay

Discovery Bauxite’s Superintendent of Public & Community Relations Kent Skyers (right) welcomes Jamaica Cricket Association President Wilford ‘Billy’ Heaven (left), and Chief Executive Officer Courtney Francis to the Port Rhoades Sports Club, Discovery Bay, during the finals of the SDC T20 Community Clubs competition played on Sunday, August 27 before a crowd of over 7,000 spectators. Discovery Bauxite prepared and made the grounds available for the two days of sem-finals and finals as part of the company’s policy of sports development and competition for organisations in and outside of its operating areas in St Ann. The finals marked the ending of the 2023 SDC series which took cricket all over the island to 227 communities and 145 clubs. The championship trophy was won by the Manchester Fairfield District X1.