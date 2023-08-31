Corporate Hands | Sygnus donates $250,000 to St Patrick’s Foundation for back-to-school initiative

From left: Sygnus’ Andrew McFarlane, assistant vice-president, real estate and project finance, and Justine Powell, assistant vice-president, investment management, present a back-to-school cheque of $250,000 to Hermine Metcalfe, chairperson of the St Patrick’s Foundation; Junior Rowe, principal of the Riverton Meadows Early Childhood Centre; and Keeno Dodd, principal of the St Margaret’s Human Resource Centre. Since 2018, Sygnus has maintained a relationship with the St. Patrick’s Foundation and has coordinated over $2m in support through its companies and partners.