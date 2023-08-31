Corporate Hands | UNESCO Participation Programme gets US$19,000 funding

The UNESCO Performing Arts Intervention Programme to empower at-risk youth and end gender-based violence in Parade Gardens received funding of US$19,000. YARD Empire company secretary, Orville Hill (second right), shows off the new conga drums, guitars, keyboards and trap drum sets at the presentation at JNC-UNESCO office recently. Others from left: Yuri Peshkov, UNESCO Caribbean culture programme specialist; young musicians Jayquan and Kimarley; Terri Salmon, YARD Empire creative strategist; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, chair, JNC-UNESCO; Dr Maria Smith, JNC-UNESCO programme manager; and another young musician. Grange said that since 2019 YARD emphasis has been on learning to play musical instruments and on education to end gender-based violence. It is expected that over the next few months the recruits will avail themselves of the opportunity to learn a new skill, which could lead them to a career in the performing arts and to become positive influences on their peers.