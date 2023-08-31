Dominica to get first female and indigenous head of state

ROSEAU (CMC):

Dominica is set to elect its first female woman head of state when Parliament meets on September 12 to elect a replacement for President Charles Savarin, whose 10-year-term in office ends in October.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said that the Dominica Constitution provides for consultation between the head of government and the Opposition leader on the selection of a candidate. He told a news conference that Sylvanie Burton, a member of the island’s indigenous population, will be his government nominee to become the 11th head of state since the island attained political independence from Britain on November 3, 1978.

He said he has also informed Opposition Leader Jesma Paul Victor of his nominee and “we have set a tentative date for Parliament to meet on the 12th of September”.

“So I am hoping to hear from her before this date so that the Speaker can be appropriately informed of whether it is a joint nominee or there is not a joint nominee. So I will allow for some time for her to form her position on the government’s nominee and as I have said to her whether it is yes or no then either one is fine.”

Skerrit’s Dominica Labour Party (DLP) government has a significant majority in the 21-member Parliament and the government’s nominee is expected to be elected when the Parliament meets.

Skerrit told reporters that the 58-year-old Burton is from the Kaliangoo Territory, where the descendants of the country’s indigenous people, the Caribs, still reside, and has been a senior public servant since 2014 and is currently the permanent secretary in the Ministry of the Environment, Rural Modernisation, Kalinagoo Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment.

She has been a justice of the peace for 25 years and holds a master’s degree in project management and a bachelor’s degree in rural development.

She is married and has two children.

“She is the first female president and first indigenous president in Dominica,” Skerrit said.