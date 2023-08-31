Holness: My mind is not on election

Three years into his second term in office, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has sought to put an end to rumours of an early general election.

Speaking this evening at a town hall meeting on housing and land at the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St James, Holness said, “Elections must be a routine, they must be very short and orderly and seamless and then you get back to business. But there are those who want to use elections to disrupt progress. So let me just say to you, my mind is not on election.”

He continued, “My mind is one ensuring that those who are at the base of the society, who still have not yet felt the change that is happening, that you will get the chance, because your government is not taking its eyes off managing your business and your affairs.”

The general election is constitutionally due in 2025, while local government election is set for early next year.

