Jamaican man in Cayman dies after swim at beach

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, CMC – The police in the Cayman Islands have identified the man who died earlier this week after swimming in the sea as 21-year-old Jamaican Rovyn Jerone Cameron.

Cameron lived in Cayman.

His body was identified by a family member.

According to a previous police report, onlookers called the emergency services around 4:40 p.m. (local time) on Monday after the man had gone into the sea, swam away from the shore and then experienced difficulties in the water before he lost consciousness.

He was taken out of the water by members of the public, who administered CPR.

The man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town, where he was pronounced dead.

He is the eighth person to lose their life in local waters by drowning this year.

