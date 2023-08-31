Kingston West police list nine persons of interest

Nine men have been listed as persons of interest by the Kingston West police.

Being sought are:

1. Larence Stewart, otherwise called 'Richie Stone'.

2. Alex Sangster, otherwise called 'Smurf'.

3. Jermaine Barham, otherwise called 'Price Rite'.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

4. Desroy Walker, otherwise called 'Shemar'.

5. Damone Clarke, otherwise called 'Dashaun'.

6. Maurice Stone, otherwise called 'Moreman'.

7. Amani Malcolm, otherwise called 'Bling Dawg' and 'Kuwan'.

8. A man only known as 'Sammy Strap' and 'Malique'.

9. A man only known as 'Romie.'

The police say they are seeking these individuals as they believe that they can assist with various investigations across the division.

The men are being asked to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigation Branch by 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 31 or make contact at 876-948-6443.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous report to Crime Stop at 311 or call the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.