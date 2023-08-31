Man on bicycle fatally shot in Spanish Town

A man was gunned down along March Pen Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine last night.

He is 40-year-old tyre repairman Dwight Edwards.

It is reported that about 9:10 pm, residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

Upon arrival, the body of a man on a bicycle was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds along the roadway.

It was removed by a funeral home to the

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been established.

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the case.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.