Man on bicycle fatally shot in Spanish Town

Published:Thursday | August 31, 2023
A man was gunned down along March Pen Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine last night.

He is 40-year-old tyre repairman Dwight Edwards.

It is reported that about 9:10 pm, residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

Upon arrival, the body of a man on a bicycle was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds along the roadway.

It was removed by a funeral home to the 

Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been established.

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the case.

- Rasbert Turner

