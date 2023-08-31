Man on bicycle fatally shot in Spanish Town
A man was gunned down along March Pen Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine last night.
He is 40-year-old tyre repairman Dwight Edwards.
It is reported that about 9:10 pm, residents heard explosions and summoned the police.
Upon arrival, the body of a man on a bicycle was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds along the roadway.
It was removed by a funeral home to the
Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No motive has been established.
The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the case.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.