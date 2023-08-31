Thu | Aug 31, 2023

Man on minibus arrested in Manchester following gun seizure

A Clarendon man was arrested following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop on the Porus main road in Manchester on Wednesday.

Reports from the Porus police are that about 10 a.m., a team of officers was conducting a vehicle check point in the area when they signalled the driver of a Toyota minibus to stop.

He complied.

According to the police, a male passenger was seen acting in a suspicious manner.

The suspect was accosted, searched, and a Browning 9mm pistol containing six 9mm rounds was found in his possession.

He was arrested.

