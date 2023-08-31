PM lashes ‘power-monger’ critics

WESTERN BUREAU: Prime Minister Andrew Holness has dismissed critics of his administration who are calling for elections as “power-mongers” who want to take advantage of citizens' frustrations.

Holness made the declaration this evening while addressing a town hall meeting on housing and land at the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St James.

“My mind is not on elections; my mind is on ensuring that those who are at the base of society, who still have not yet felt the change that is happening, that you will get the chance, because your government is not taking its eyes off managing your business and your affairs,” said Holness.

“There are those who are power-mongers, they just want power, and they don't necessarily believe in your progress, and the truth is that when they get power they don't know what to do with it.”

He continued, “What they do is feed upon your frustration, and there are many things to be frustrated about, but what you don't want is to disrupt the good governance, the good processes, the good management that is delivering the things that will make your life better.”

The prime minister also acknowledged that Jamaica continues to grapple with issues such as public sector wage disputes, but urged Jamaicans not to let themselves fall into pessimism because of it.

His declaration comes on the heels of recent criticisms of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party by representatives of the Opposition People's National Party on several political platforms, including during constituency conferences.

General election in Jamaica is due by December 2025, while local government elections are due by February 2024.

- Christopher Thomas

