Accused woman in hotel booking fraud granted bail

A woman who is charged with fraudulent conversion for allegedly collecting more than US$2,200 to secure a hotel reservation but failing to do so was granted $500,000 bail in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

She is 39-year-old Kenish Burrell of Phoenix Park, Portmore, St Catherine.

When the matter came up on Friday attorney Oraine Nelson said that Burrell operates a legitimate business and it was her first offence. He also said she has two sick children who need her support and that she is not a flight risk.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne then granted bail on condition that she reports three times weekly to the Portmore Police Station and reappear in court on October 2.

It is alleged that in early August 2023, the complainant paid US$2,274 for a booking at a Jamaican resort for vacation.

The accused allegedly sent the complainant a confirmation letter of payment to the resort.

Checks made by the complainant at the hotel revealed no reservation was made.

As a result, a report was made to the police. Burrell was subsequently charged.

-Rasbert Turner

