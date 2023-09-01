Body found in Nightingale Grove district
Published:Friday | September 1, 2023 | 12:03 PM
The Old Harbour police in St Catherine have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a male in Nightingale Grove district.
It is reported that residents heard explosions about 1:30 a.m on Friday.
About 6:45 a.m. passersby stumbled upon the body lying on its side on a dirt path.
The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, observed what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left side of the deceased's head.
- Rasbert Turner
