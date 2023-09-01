Construction worker falls to his death in St Andrew

A 61-year-old construction worker, who complained about feeling dizzy, reportedly fell to his death at an apartment complex worksite on Dillsbury Avenue in Barbican, St Andrew, on Wednesday.

The police have identified him as Ransford Grant of Darliston district in Westmoreland.

Grant reportedly died from injuries he sustained after he fell from the third floor of the building and hit his head.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident occurred approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The police told The Gleaner that Grant had complained about feeling dizzy two weeks ago.

He was reportedly sent on a break but returned to work this week.

