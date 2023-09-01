Hospital porters accused of rape granted $500,000 bail

Two hospital porters who allegedly sexually assaulted a female patient were today each granted bail in the sum of $500,000.

Shamar Edwards, 21, and 31-year-old Corey Orr are charged with rape and grievous sexual assault.

They were represented by attorneys-at-law Earl Hamilton and Davian Vassell.

Allegations are that about 9 p.m. on August 18, both men raped the woman in an abandoned building on the hospital compound.

One was held in the alleged act, while the other was pointed out during an identification parade.

Both men were taken into custody and subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

