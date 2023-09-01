Man accused of raping 12-y-o girl he met while playing online game

Several charges have been laid against a St Catherine man who is accused of luring a 12-year-old girl to his home and raping her multiple times between February and July 2023.

Twenty-year-old Alex Belight has been charged with rape, grievous sexual assault, possession of child pornography with intention to distribute, possession of child pornography, knowingly producing child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

The Spanish Town police say the child and Belight met while playing an online game. They exchanged contact details following which they began communicating.

On several occasions, Belight reportedly lured her to his home on Old Harbour Road, where he raped her.

He also allegedly video recorded one of the assault incidents and threatened to release the footage if she did not return to his house.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Belight was subsequently arrested and charged.

