Man charged after allegedly trying to hide lottery scamming information in toilet tank

Thirty-six-year-old Curtis Clarke, of Rocky Hole district in Burnt Savannah, Westmoreland, has been charged with possession of identity information following an operation at his home on Wednesday.

The Westmoreland police say about 5:30 p.m., a team conducted an operation at Clarke's house.

They say Clarke was seen trying to conceal a cellular phone inside a toilet tank.

The phone was retrieved, an analysis was conducted and identity information of persons living overseas was allegedly found.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

