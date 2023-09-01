Man shot in police shoot-out in Spanish Town

A man was injured in a police shoot-out in an area called Africa in March Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine today.

The police indicated that they seized a Springfield Smith and Wesson handgun loaded with a magazine containing two rounds.

The injured man, who is in hospital, was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and shooting with intent.

It is reported that about 6 am, acting on intelligence, members of a police party went into the area.

Upon entering a lane, a man allegedly armed with a gun was observed.

He reportedly ran and was pursued inside a house by the police, during which a shootout reportedly ensued.

When the gunfight subsided, it was revealed that the man suffered gunshot injuries.

A firearm was seized and the man was taken to hospital.

The Independent Commission of Investigations has launched a probe into the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

