Traffic changes coming to intersections near MoBay

WESTERN BUREAU:

As of Friday, September 1, four major intersections on the outskirts of Montego Bay will be regulated by traffic lights, a National Works Agency (NWA) representative has informed.

The intersections, Middle Road and Felicity Road, Felicity and Sun Valley Road, Felicity and Salt Spring Road; Salt Spring Road and Vernon’s Drive, will be signalised as part of efforts to regulate the flow of traffic along roadways that have become alternate passageway for several motorists in the city.

In addition, plans are afoot to convert Middle Road, Norwood, to single-lane traffic, travelling northbound, towards the Jamaica Defence Force camp. Middle Road is among one of the most frequently used roads between 7:30 and 9:30 in the mornings and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

“The roadways form part of an unofficial bypass of the city centre that takes commuters through the Ironshore community. Dr Horace Chang Boulevard, Felicity Road and Westgate Boulevard,” the NWA’s Janell Ricketts explained to The Gleaner on Wednesday afternoon.

She said the installation of the lights will commence at 10 a.m. by Middle Road in Norwood.

