UTech administrative staff demand resolution of wage issues by month end

Administrative staff at the University of Technology (UTech) are demanding they be compensated at the same level as other workers in the public education system.

Dressed in black and bearing placards, the workers staged a protest at the institution's gate in Papine, St Andrew, on Friday.

President of the UTech Administrative Staff Association, Jeanette Grayson, said parity must be achieved by the end of September.

She explained that since 2019, staff at UTech have been demanding that their salaries be brought in line with workers from other schools, but while this has been done for academic and senior staff, administrative staff have been neglected.

"So now we are saying that we would want our parity payment to be paid at the end of this month and our retroactive for five years from 2017/18, we would want that amount for October month end," Grayson said.

