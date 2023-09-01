Westmoreland man allegedly kills brother during dispute

A 50-year-old man has been charged for the murder of his brother during a dispute at their home in Westmoreland on Monday.

He is Donovan Grant, otherwise called 'Ice Wata', of Red Ground District in Negril, Westmoreland.

The Negril police say about 6:30 a.m., Donovan and his brother, 52-year-old Michael Grant, otherwise called 'Scretchie', had a dispute that became physical. During the dispute Donovan allegedly inflicted stab wounds to Michael's face and chest.

Residents summoned the police and on the arrival of the lawmen, Michael was seen lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Donovan later turned himself in to the police. He was interviewed and subsequently charged.

His court date is being arranged.

