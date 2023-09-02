$1,000,000 stolen from vehicle of contractor in St Ann

The police in St Ann are investigating the theft of $1,000,000 from the vehicle of a contractor after he conducted a transaction at a financial institution.

The incident happened on Friday morning.

It is reported that the complainant conducted the transaction and parked his vehicle with the money along Church Street in Brown's Town.

He reportedly exited the vehicle for a short while, leaving the money behind.

Upon his return, he realised that the money was stolen from the vehicle.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.