Death of Jimmy Buffett sends shockwaves throughout Margaritaville family in the Caribbean

The death of the founder of the Margaritaville brand and leader of the Parrotheads, singer and songwriter, Jimmy Buffett, has created shockwaves throughout the Margaritaville family in the Caribbean

Buffett, who entertained fans the world over for more than 50 years with his music, has passed away last night, September 1, in the United States, after a long illness with cancer.

He was 76.

Margaritaville managing director and co-founder Ian Dear stated that he was floored by the news.

“It's a very emotional day. The world has lost a great human being who has left us with a rich legacy,” Dear told The Gleaner.

Dear met Buffett 26 years ago and after their second meeting, he said they became friends. “Out of everything he has done, he loves Jamaica. He was an amazing person, who was engaging, and lived everything that he projected.”

In fact, Buffett, renowned for songs such as 'Margaritaville', 'Come Monday', 'Why Don't We Get Drunk', 'Fins' and 'Cheeseburger in Paradise', was a friend of Jamaica, having spent time with his pal hotelier Chris Blackwell.

Buffett built a huge empire and was reportedly worth US$1 billion (per Forbes Magazine), but no matter where else he invested, he had an uncanny love for Jamaica and the Caribbean.

“My relationship with him was so deep,” revealed Dear, still in a state of shock when he spoke with The Gleaner, adding that the world had lost a giant.

Two of the brands co-founded by Dear, Air Margaritaville and Margaritaville Caribbean, carry the Buffett name.

He would spend many birthdays in Jamaica, Dear reminisced, and never visited the island without spending a day with him.

“He loved what we stood for and we loved what he stood for.”

