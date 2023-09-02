Jamaica’s ambassador to US gets Visionary Leadership Award

WASHINGTON DC: Her visionary leadership and pioneering diplomatic and entrepreneurial accomplishments have earned Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, accolades from the Jamaican Organization of New Jersey (JON-J).

The New Jersey Jamaican diaspora organisation conferred the ambassador with its Distinguished Award of Excellence for Leadership and Diplomacy, hailing her outstanding investment in Jamaica’s advancement, both nationally and internationally.

JON-J bestowed the award at a gala affair marking its 25th anniversary and Jamaica’s 61st anniversary of Independence. The gala event took place at the Newark Airport Marriott Hotel in New Jersey, on Saturday,August 26.

In delivering the keynote address, after accepting the award, Ambassador Marks commended JON-J for capturing the hearts of the people in the communities it serves, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of many and having contributed significantly to nation-building. She remarked on the organisation’s “work improving the educational opportunities for many of our youths through the award of scholarships and educational resources, particularly in times of greatest need.

“Its social assistance programme, including financial support for funeral costs to grieving families, providing food-related items to those in need and contributing vital equipment to Jamaica’s health system is to be commended,” Ambassador Marks stressed.

Likewise, she commended the organisation’s “unwavering commitment and tireless efforts in empowering Jamaicans within your community, promoting our rich cultural heritage, and fostering a strong sense of identity and unity”.

She noted that since inception in 1998, JON-J had become a beacon of inspiration and a vital resource for Jamaicans residing in New Jersey and its environs. “This significant milestone aligns with Jamaica’s 61st year of Independence, adding a profound sense of national pride to your anniversary celebrations.”

Ambassador Marks reiterated her proposal that the association consider implementing a youth travel and mentorship programme – Upliftment, Learning, and Intervention through Foreign Travel (UPLIFT) - to expose young Jamaican boys, aged seven to 18, by hosting them and their parents with families in the United States who will introduce them to different experiences over a two-to-three-week period.

Also receiving JON-J awards were US Congresswoman for Brooklyn, New York, Yvette Clarke, who received the organisation’s Public Service Award; Irwine Clare, the Community Service award; Jamaican actor and comedian, Oliver Samuels, who received the award for Arts and Culture. Dr. Robert Clarke was awarded for Health Care; Cecil Wright for Business; Jamaican balladeer Ritchie Stephens for Music and Culture; and Debra Simms for Law/Criminal Justice.

JON-J president, Owen Eccles, said the organisation which currently boasts six chapters in eastern New Jersey, would be expanding its chapters to cover the entire state of New Jersey.